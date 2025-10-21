Advertisement
News giant CNN’s future at stake as owner Warner Bros Discovery seeks sale

Scott Nover
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Warner Bros Discovery is open to a sale, creating uncertainty for its news and streaming subsidiaries. Photo / Getty Images

Warner Bros Discovery, the parent company of CNN and HBO, announced that it’s open to a sale, leaving its news and streaming subsidiaries’ futures uncertain.

The media conglomerate previously announced a plan to split into two companies – cleaving its entertainment offerings, including the Warner Bros film studio and the

