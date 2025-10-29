Advertisement
New Zealand woman found dead in hotel room in Phuket, Thailand; police investigating

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The woman was found dead in a hotel room near Phuket's Kata Beach. Photo / Getty Images

A 47-year-old New Zealand woman has been found dead in her hotel room in Phuket, according to Thai media.

The Phuket News reported that the woman was found unresponsive on her bed with no signs of injury or struggle, yesterday afternoon (local time).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

