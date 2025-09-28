Advertisement
New York’s mayor ends re-election bid after lagging in polls behind front-runner Zohran Mamdani

Katie Tarrant, Sarah Ellison
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Photo / Getty Images

New York Mayor Eric Adams said today that he is dropping his re-election bid.

He said in a recorded video message: “Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign”.

The Democrat who has led the city since 2022 faced pressure to quit his bid - particularly

