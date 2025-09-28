Already a subscriber? Sign in here

New York’s mayor ends re-election bid after lagging in polls behind front-runner Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Photo / Getty Images

New York Mayor Eric Adams said today that he is dropping his re-election bid.

He said in a recorded video message: “Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign”.

The Democrat who has led the city since 2022 faced pressure to quit his bid - particularly from United States President Donald Trump - to coalesce more support for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo is running as an independent candidate against Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and the Democratic nominee and front-runner Zohran Mamdani.

Adams had been running as an independent, even though he was elected as a Democrat.