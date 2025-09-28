Adams did not endorse another candidate in the race and took veiled swipes at both of his erstwhile rivals, Mamdani and Cuomo.
“New Yorkers should be suspicious of any politician or political movement that claims we must wholesale destroy the systems we created together over generations in order to usher in a new, untested order led by self-styled saviours,” he said in an apparent reference to Mamdani.
Republicans have repeatedly expressed concern about the rise of Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist who serves in the New York Assembly.
Trump has described the mayoral candidate as a “communist” and said he would prefer two candidates to “drop out” of the race.
“I don’t think you could win unless you have one-on-one,” he said recently.
Mamdani’s campaign recently reached New York City’s US$8 million ($14m) spending cap, with an average contribution of US$25 per person.
“Our campaign is fuelled by small-dollar donations from New Yorkers ready to turn the page on politics of the past - all while our opponents do the bidding of billionaires who created this city’s affordability crisis,” his spokesperson Dora Pekec said.
