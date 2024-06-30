New York Times editorial: To serve his country, President Biden should leave the race

At Thursday’s debate, the president needed to convince the American public that he was equal to the formidable demands of the office he is seeking to hold for another term. Voters, however, cannot be expected to ignore what was instead plain to see: Biden is not the man he was four years ago.

The president appeared on Thursday night (Friday NZ time) as the shadow of a great public servant. He struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Trump’s provocations. He struggled to hold Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence.

Biden has been an admirable president. Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a range of long-term challenges, and the wounds ripped open by Trump have begun to heal. But the greatest public service Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for reelection.

As it stands, the president is engaged in a reckless gamble. There are Democratic leaders better equipped to present clear, compelling and energetic alternatives to a second Trump presidency. There is no reason for the party to risk the stability and security of the country by forcing voters to choose between Trump’s deficiencies and those of Biden. It’s too big a bet to simply hope Americans will overlook or discount Biden’s age and infirmity that they see with their own eyes.

If the race comes down to a choice between Trump and Biden, the sitting president would be this board’s unequivocal pick. That is how much of a danger Trump poses. But given that very danger, the stakes for the country and the uneven abilities of Biden, the United States needs a stronger opponent to the presumptive Republican nominee. To make a call for a new Democratic nominee this late in a campaign is a decision not taken lightly, but it reflects the scale and seriousness of Trump’s challenge to the values and institutions of this country and the inadequacy of Biden to confront him.

Ending his candidacy would be against all of Biden’s personal and political instincts. He has picked himself up from tragedies and setbacks in the past and clearly believes he can do so again. Supporters of the president are already explaining away Thursday’s debate as one data point compared with three years of accomplishments. But the president’s performance cannot be written off as a bad night or blamed on a supposed cold, because it affirmed concerns that have been mounting for months or even years. Even when Biden tried to lay out his policy proposals, he stumbled. It cannot be outweighed by other public appearances because he has limited and carefully controlled his public appearances.

It should be remembered that Biden challenged Trump to this verbal duel. He set the rules, and he insisted on a date months earlier than any previous general election debate. He understood that he needed to address long-standing public concerns about his mental acuity and that he needed to do so as soon as possible.

The truth Biden needs to confront now is that he failed his own test.

In polls and interviews, voters say they are seeking fresh voices to take on Trump. And the consolation for Biden and his supporters is that there is still time to rally behind a different candidate. While Americans are conditioned to the long slog of multiyear presidential elections, in many democracies, campaigns are staged in the space of a few months.

It is a tragedy that Republicans themselves are not engaged in deeper soul-searching after Thursday’s debate. Trump’s own performance ought to be regarded as disqualifying. He lied brazenly and repeatedly about his own actions, his record as president and his opponent. He described plans that would harm the American economy, undermine civil liberties and fray America’s relationships with other nations. He refused to promise that he would accept defeat, returning instead to the kind of rhetoric that incited the January 6 attack on Congress.

The Republican Party, however, has been co-opted by Trump’s ambitions. The burden rests on the Democratic Party to put the interests of the nation above the ambitions of a single man.

Democrats who have deferred to Biden must now find the courage to speak plain truths to the party’s leader. The confidantes and aides who have encouraged the president’s candidacy, and who sheltered him from unscripted appearances in public, should recognise the damage to Biden’s standing and the unlikelihood that he can repair it.

Biden answered an urgent question on Thursday night. It was not the answer that he and his supporters were hoping for. But if the risk of a second Trump term is as great as he says it is — and we agree with him that the danger is enormous — then his dedication to this country leaves him and his party only one choice.

The clearest path for Democrats to defeat a candidate defined by his lies is to deal truthfully with the American public: acknowledge that Biden can’t continue his race, and create a process to select someone more capable to stand in his place to defeat Trump in November.

It is the best chance to protect the soul of the nation — the cause that drew Biden to run for the presidency in 2019 — from the malign warping of Trump. And it is the best service that Biden can provide to a country that he has nobly served for so long.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: The Editorial Board

Photographs by: Damon Winter

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES