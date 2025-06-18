Critics warned that the toll would clog roads outside the zone as drivers rerouted to avoid the fee.

But the report from the RPA, which advocates for the economic development and quality of life in the tri-state area, found the opposite.

Time lost due to congestion dropped 14% in New Jersey’s Bergen County and nearly 13% in neighbouring Hudson County over the programme’s first four months.

“Contrary to pessimistic expectations, the congestion pricing programme is not causing traffic to be diverted outside the congestion relief zone,” said Rachel Weinberger, RPA’s vice-president of research strategy.

“As more people choose transit, trips to Manhattan by car are averted, resulting in less, not more traffic in the Bronx, Bergen County and all around the region.”

Across adjacent areas, including the city’s outer boroughs, Long Island, Westchester and parts of New Jersey, time lost in traffic declined by 9% overall, according to the report.

The association based its analysis on data from Waze, the crowd-sourced navigation app.

From January through into May, about 10.2 million fewer vehicles entered the tolled zone, with average daily entries down about 11%, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city’s transit system.

The MTA has raised US$216 million in revenue from the programme so far, in line with budget projections, according to the data from the authority.

“By every possible standard, congestion pricing is a success,” Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, said during an event highlighting upgrades to Metro-North rail stations that serve the Bronx and the city’s northern suburbs.

“It’s reduced congestion dramatically.”