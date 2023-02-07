New MP Georgie Purcell of the Animal Justice Party makes her first speech in the Legislative Council. Photo / NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

One of Victoria’s newly minted members of parliament has revealed she wanted to take her own life after photos of her working as a stripper were leaked without her consent.

Georgie Purcell, from the Animal Justice Party, made the comments during her maiden speech on Tuesday, acknowledging she has “a more colourful background than most politicians”.

The 30-year-old has previously said she started stripping while studying law at Deakin University to help support herself and survive the costs of living out of home.

“At one point in my life, it was a secret – and it was a secret that was stolen from me,” Ms Purcell said.

“This defining moment was in the Summer of 2012, when I was in my second year at Deakin University and working as a topless waitress and stripper.

“I did everything I possibly could to protect my anonymity from my peers, but it didn’t work.

“My whole world stopped on the day that my phone pinged with a notification that I had been tagged on Facebook.

“I froze, staring at a photo of myself on the screen – and a thread of comments beneath.”

Ms Purcell went on to say the experience was similar to many other women who had been “delegitimised” on university campuses.

It also led to her quitting on-campus learning in favour of remote study, only ever returning to university for exams.

“Being outed is the most severe of betrayals. Because of one person’s fleeting decision to take away my consent and my autonomy, I felt my life was no longer worth living,” she said.

“They stole 10 years from me, with my past constantly hanging over my head like a dark cloud – living in fear every day that it would resurface.

“But here I stand today – the youngest woman of this parliament – owning my story, proud of my past and ready for my future.

“I now know that my experiences bring a unique perspective to this place, and the ability to consider matters with kindness, empathy and compassion.”

Since her horror experience while studying, Ms Purcell has worked within the union movement, was admitted as a lawyer and served as former Animal Justice MP Andy Meddick’s chief of staff.

Victorian parliament returned on Tuesday after the November state election.