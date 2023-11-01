Karen and Michael Halstead were arrested after their 19-year-old son was found dead in a freezer in the backyard of home they moved from in September. Photo / WTVY

New homeowners of an Alabama house have been left shaken after they discovered the body of a teenager in a backyard freezer.

The new owners were cleaning out the home when they made the grisly discovery.

The body was identified as Logan Halstead, 19, the son of the former tenants of the home.

His parents, Michael Halstead, 44, and Karen Halstead, 43, were charged with abuse of a corpse and are being held on US$175,000 ($300,000) bond.

The Halsteads moved from the home in Headland, Alabama, about a month ago.

The owner then sold the property.

Logan’s cause of death has not yet been determined but police believe he may have been dead since July.

He reportedly also suffered health problems, including spinal bifida.

“This incident is a very tragic situation, and our agency is committed to finding out the truth,” Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said.

The parents may also face additional charges after the investigation into their child’s death.

“There’s just a lot of discrepancies in the stories, in the timelines,” Blankenship told media. “Both parties are not being truthful.”

In a twist, investigators revealed Michael Halstead called police on October 11 informing them his son was dead and that his body was being stored in the freezer.

However, when police searched the property they were unable to find the body and left.

Blankenship said Halstead claimed to be having a “manic episode” and couldn’t remember why he put his son’s body in the fridge.

In court, Michael Halstead said his wife had no knowledge of the alleged crime. However, police say they “believe that she had knowledge prior to the arrests being made”.

It is claimed Michael Halstead tried to hide Logan’s body from his wife and other children by wrapping it in a plastic bag, blankets and a shower curtain and covering him in cardboard.

It is alleged he then disposed of Michael’s body in the freezer and moved the family into a hotel.