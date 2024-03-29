Forty-three-year-old Manuel Rivera of Sayreville was charged with aggravated arson, and additional charges are expected, after a 9-year-old boy was found dead inside a burning car. Photo / 123RF

Warning: Distressing content

A 9-year-old US boy was found dead inside a burning car after his father doused the vehicle with gasoline and set it on fire at a New Jersey high school following a domestic dispute at their family home, authorities said.

Manuel Rivers, 43, of Sayreville was charged with aggravated arson, according to a news release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, and additional charges were expected. It was not known if Rivera had retained an attorney.

Sayreville police went to the family’s home around 10:45 pm Thursday (US time) and were told Rivera had left the residence with the boy, whose name was not released. Around that same time, a fire was reported in the area of Sayreville War Memorial High School.

When police arrived at the school, they found Rivera next to the burning car authorities said he had doused with gasoline. He had burns to his body and a self-inflicted wound and was taken to a hospital.

The boy’s body was found in the vehicle, but it was not yet known if he died in the fire or before it was set. No other injuries were reported.

Sayreville Mayor Kennedy O’Brien said in a statement: “On this Good Friday, Sayreville is waking up to learn of a horrific incident that occurred overnight that shakes our community to its core.

“The loss of a nine-year-old child allegedly at the hands of a parent. Any time such senseless violence involves one of our children, it gravely affects all of Sayreville.

“I want to assure you the community is safe, as the Sayreville Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office launches a detailed investigation this morning.

“On behalf of a shocked and saddened community, I want to say that Sayreville stands in solidarity with the child and the family and friends who are enduring this inconceivable ordeal.”