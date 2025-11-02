Advertisement
New Delhi tried to make it rain. Here’s why it failed

Anupreeta Das and Pragati K.B.
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Nanomaterial is released for the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology during a demonstration cloud-seeding flight over in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, on March 3, 2022. India's experimental efforts in October to seed clouds and produce rain to help wash away pollution over New Dehli were unsuccessful. Photo / Bryan Denton, The New York Times

It’s that time of year when New Delhi makes global news for the noxious, greyish fog that envelops the city.

It fouls the air with an acrid smell, smudging the outlines of monuments and making breathing difficult for millions of residents.

So in October, the government of Delhi —

