Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

New book reveals inside story of Oleg Lyalin, a KGB handler and his incompetent agents

By Charles Hymas
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

The Defector by Richard Kerbaj is about Oleg Lyalin, a KGB officer, and his British spies in the Cold War.

The Defector by Richard Kerbaj is about Oleg Lyalin, a KGB officer, and his British spies in the Cold War.

A bungling Russian agent avoided detection by MI5 at the height of the Cold War despite letting slip his identity and botching spy jobs, a new book reveals.

Siroj Abdoolcader, a Malaysian national who despised Britain, escaped being unmasked because MI5 was so overwhelmed with Kremlin spies in the late

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save