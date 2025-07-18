Two princes disappeared from the Tower of London over five centuries ago; their remains were found nearly 200 years later. Photo / Getty Images
It is one of history’s most intriguing “murders” – the mysterious disappearance over five centuries ago of two young princes from the Tower of London.
Nearly 200 years after they disappeared, two small skeletons were found in a wooden box at the historic tower and reburied at Westminster Abbey.
Theremains were believed, but never proved, to be those of the two brothers – heir to the throne Edward, 12, and Richard, 9, the sons of King Edward IV of England, who were reputedly murdered at the behest of their uncle, Richard, Duke of Gloucester.
William Shakespeare later immortalised him in Richard III as a scheming hunchback who did away with his royal nephews so he could take the crown himself, sealing his reputation as a child killer.
Now British author Philippa Langley, who helped unearth Richard’s body from a central England carpark in 2012, has claimed that the princes – far from being killed – actually survived.