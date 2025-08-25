Leading anti-gendered violence charity, Our Watch, says the new laws are a historic change after decades of campaigning, and a crucial shift in placing the emphasis on organisational and cultural change.

“The national code makes it clear: prevention is not optional, it’s a core responsibility for every higher education and student accommodation provider,” Our Watch chief executive Patty Kinnersly said.

“No-one should ever fear for their safety where they work, study, or live.”

Pushing the need for change, the federal Government cited figures including one in six students having experienced sexual harassment on campus, in their university, or in a residency that they call home.

As well, 29% of university staff have reported personal experiences of sexual harassment.

“Gender-based violence can be prevented through whole-of-institutional change that addresses the drivers of violence such as gender inequality, disrespect, and rigid gender stereotypes,” Kinnersly said.

“This looks like teaching and implementing respectful relationships education, student and staff support, a focus on accurate data and reporting; and trauma-informed, person-centred responses.”

Our Watch received more than A$22.7 million ($25m) of Government funding last year.

The new laws come after the University of Sydney’s 2024 sexual misconduct annual report found complaints nearly doubled to 55 in 2024, compared to 30 in 2023.

Social Services Minister Tanya Plibersek said statistics that show one in six students had reported sexual harassment, and one in 20 students had reported being sexually assaulted on campus were unacceptable.

“University should be a time of excitement, learning and discovery. A time for making new and lifelong friends. But for too many students, it becomes a nightmare,” she said.

“How a survivor of violence is supported by their university has lifelong consequences.

“Victim-survivors must be heard and supported and universities must make every effort to stop violence in the first place.”

Education Minister Jason Clare says the new laws are ‘long overdue’. Photo / NewsWire

Education Minister Jason Clare said the code would “drive long overdue cultural change on our campuses”.

“This code will make sure universities are taking action to prevent sexual violence from happening in the first place,” he said.

“And when the worst does happen, the code mandates staff and students get the response and support they deserve, every time.

“If universities fail to act on sexual violence, this code will give the Student Ombudsman real teeth to hold them to account.”

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.