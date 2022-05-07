Nevaeh Austin - pictured with her brother - was left on a bus for nearly six hours at Le Smileys Early learning Centre in Gracemere. She is recovering in Queensland Children's Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Nevaeh Austin - pictured with her brother - was left on a bus for nearly six hours at Le Smileys Early learning Centre in Gracemere. She is recovering in Queensland Children's Hospital. Photo / Supplied

The first image of the toddler who almost died after being left in a hot vehicle at a Queensland daycare, has been released.

Nevaeh Austin, 3, was found unconscious in her car seat in a bus at Le Smileys Early Learning Centre in Gracemere, Rockhampton on Wednesday afternoon.

She was flown to Brisbane's Queensland Children's Hospital and initially given just a 5 per cent chance of survival.

But now the youngster has made remarkable strides in her recovery with her grandmother Pam Parker telling The Courier Mail she has Facetimed Neveah, who ate icecream during the chat.

"There are no words that I can find to describe the feeling, how I felt when I saw her the first time yesterday and last night, it was just amazing," Parker said.

Nevaeh Austin at Queensland Children's Hospital. Photo / Supplied

"My baby little girl, she's a fighter."

In the image, Neveah is sleeping calmly in a hospital bed as her father watches on.

She is now in a stable condition.

Neveah was the only child on board the vehicle she was found in and two staff members were in attendance, police allege.

Capricornia Police District Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said it was the bus driver and another person at the initial scene.

"It would appear that Neveah was the only child on the bus at the time.

"And when they returned to the centre, the driver and one other person who was in the bus at the time had forgotten she was there," Shadlow said.

"The staff found her on the bus, she was taken to the centre where they performed CPR.

"It would appear there were some breaches of policy."