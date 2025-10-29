Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Netherlands election: Two centrist parties perform well in exit poll, setting up election talks

Richard Carter and Stephanie Hamel
AFP·
4 mins to read

Leader of D66 (Democrats 66) Rob Jetten waves to supporters on stage following the announcement of the Dutch parliamentary exit poll during a results evening of the party in Leiden. Photo / Robin Utrecht, AFP

Leader of D66 (Democrats 66) Rob Jetten waves to supporters on stage following the announcement of the Dutch parliamentary exit poll during a results evening of the party in Leiden. Photo / Robin Utrecht, AFP

Dutch voters appeared to have shunned far-right leader Geert Wilders in favour of a centrist party, an exit poll suggested today, after a snap election closely watched in Europe where extremists are gaining ground.

The centrist D66 party led by Rob Jetten was projected to win 27 seats out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save