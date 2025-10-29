D66 supporters exploded with joy at their election party in Leiden, waving Dutch and European flags. “We’ve done it,” said a jubilant Jetten.

“Millions of Dutch people have turned the page today. They have said goodbye to the politics of negativity, of hate,” he added.

With far-right parties topping the polls in Britain, France, and Germany, the Dutch election was seen as a bellwether of the strength of the far-right in Europe.

If the exit poll results are confirmed, the PVV has lost 12 seats compared to its stunning 2023 election win.

“The Dutch election really mirrors trends across Western Europe,” Sarah de Lange, Professor of Dutch Politics at Leiden University, told AFP before the exit poll.

Whatever the result, the anti-Islam, anti-immigration Wilders was virtually certain not to be prime minister, as all other parties had ruled out joining a coalition with him.

The 62-year-old firebrand had collapsed the previous government, complaining progress was too slow to achieve “the strictest asylum policy ever”.

“The voter has spoken. We had hoped for a different outcome but we stuck to our guns,” said Wilders on X.

When the result is finalised, there will be a prolonged period of haggling between the parties to see who wants to work with whom, a process that could take months.

The fragmented Dutch political system means no party can reach the 76 seats needed to govern alone, so consensus and coalition-building are essential.

“It will certainly take time for the Netherlands to reach stability and a new coalition,” de Lange told AFP.

“The parties are ideologically very, very diverse, which will make compromising very challenging.”

‘Heart of Europe’

Millions of Dutch people cast their votes in a variety of locations including zoos, football stadiums, and windmills.

They had a bewildering range of 27 parties to choose from, meaning each voter had to grapple with a huge A3 sheet of paper listing the candidates.

The main issues have been immigration and a housing crisis that especially affects young people in the densely populated country.

But the other party leaders also ran on a pledge to return stability to the Dutch political scene after two years of chaos since Wilders won the most seats in 2023.

Jetten shot up the polls in the final days of the campaign thanks to strong media performances and an optimistic message.

“I want to bring the Netherlands back to the heart of Europe because without European co-operation, we are nowhere,” he told AFP after casting his vote in The Hague.

Frans Timmermans, an experienced former European Commission vice-president, threw in the towel after a disappointing result for his left-wing bloc.

“With pain in my heart, I step down as your party leader,” the 64-year-old told supporters.

‘Not that aggressive’

Violence and disinformation marred the campaign in the European Union’s fifth-largest economy and major global exporter.

Demonstrators against shelters for asylum-seekers clashed with police in several cities, and violence erupted at an anti-immigration protest in The Hague last month.

Until a new government is formed, outgoing Prime Minister Dick Schoof will run the country - reluctantly. “I wouldn’t wish it on you,” he told one MP in parliament.

“If you accept this job, you know that it will end someday,” Schoof told AFP after casting his vote.

Voters appeared to yearn for a return to less polarising politics.

“I think society should be more positive and less negative,” Bart Paalman, a 53-year-old baker, told AFP, as cast his vote at the Anne Frank House, converted into a polling station for election day.

“I’m voting for a party who’s not that aggressive.”

-Agence France-Presse