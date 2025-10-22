Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Netflix profit misses forecasts as Brazil tax dispute hits earnings

Glenn Chapman
AFP·
3 mins to read

Netflix profit dipped despite the hit film 'KPop Demon Hunters'. Photo / AFP

Netflix profit dipped despite the hit film 'KPop Demon Hunters'. Photo / AFP

Netflix shares sank on Tuesday after the streaming television powerhouse reported quarterly profit that fell short of market expectations.

Netflix recorded a profit of US$2.5 billion (NZ$4.4b) on revenue of $11.5b in the recently ended quarter, saying it was hit with a $619 million expense because of an ongoing dispute

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save