Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Netanyahu praises navy after 400 Gaza flotilla activists held for deportation

Jay Deshmukh with Francoise Kadri in Tunis
AFP·
4 mins to read

Israel will deport pro-Palestinian activists from an aid flotilla intercepted en route to Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Israel will deport pro-Palestinian activists from an aid flotilla intercepted en route to Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised Israeli naval forces for intercepting a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, as authorities prepared to deport hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists aboard the vessels.

The Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels began its voyage last month, with politicians and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save