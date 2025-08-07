Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Netanyahu: Israel plans full control of Gaza, no intent to govern

By David Stout and Herve Bar
AFP·
4 mins to read

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel plans to take full control of Gaza but not govern it. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel plans to take full control of Gaza but not govern it. Photo / Getty Images

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel plans to take full control of Gaza but does not intend to govern it, as his security Cabinet convened on Thursday to discuss the country’s war plans.

The meeting comes as Netanyahu faces mounting pressure at home and abroad for a deal to spare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save