Aviation analysts said the route is unusual because it adds about 600km to the flight.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, his former defence minister, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, which Israel denies.

Some ICC members, such as Ireland, have said they would arrest him.

Spain has vowed to assist the ICC investigation, while France has said it would not arrest Netanyahu. Others, such as Italy, question whether arresting him is practical or legal.

France took a much tougher stance toward Vladimir Putin, who is also wanted by the court. Like Israel and the US, Russia is not a member of the ICC.

Netanyahu departed Tel Aviv early on Thursday with his wife for the 80th UN General Assembly and a meeting with Donald Trump, the President of the United States, at the White House.

It marks Netanyahu’s fourth meeting with Trump since the US President took office in January.

President Trump is meeting with Netanyahu to discuss ongoing efforts to release Israeli hostages from Gaza and newly imposed US tariffs. Photo / Getty Images

Netanyahu said they would discuss “the great opportunities our victories have brought and our need to complete the war objectives”.

The trip comes as several Western countries, including Britain, France, Canada, Australia and Belgium, recognised Palestinian statehood this week, bringing the total to 159 of the UN’s 193 member states.

Netanyahu said he would condemn leaders who recognised Palestinian statehood during his UN address.

Many ICC member countries have indicated they would arrest Netanyahu if he entered their territory, creating potential diplomatic and travel complications for the Israeli leader.

When Netanyahu flew to the United States in February, that trip was also lengthened over ICC warrant concerns.

He reportedly cancelled a trip to Azerbaijan in May to avoid flying over Turkey.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, has welcomed the arrest warrant.

