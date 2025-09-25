Benjamin Netanyahu avoided European airspace en route to the UN to dodge potential arrest for alleged war crimes. Photo / Getty Images
Benjamin Netanyahu avoided European airspace as he flew to New York to dodge a potential arrest for alleged war crimes.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s plane – the “Wings of Zion” – bypassed most European countries while travelling to address the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.
The unusual route appeareddesigned to avoid flying over countries that are members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), or that have said they would enforce the court’s warrant. Such countries could potentially force the plane to land.
His plane flew over the southern tips of Greece and Italy, the Mediterranean Sea and then out over the Atlantic Ocean via the Strait of Gibraltar without crossing any other foreign territory.
Typically, flights from Israel to the US fly a shorter route over central Europe, crossing France.
Spain has vowed to assist the ICC investigation, while France has said it would not arrest Netanyahu. Others, such as Italy, question whether arresting him is practical or legal.
France took a much tougher stance toward Vladimir Putin, who is also wanted by the court. Like Israel and the US, Russia is not a member of the ICC.
Netanyahu departed Tel Aviv early on Thursday with his wife for the 80th UN General Assembly and a meeting with Donald Trump, the President of the United States, at the White House.
It marks Netanyahu’s fourth meeting with Trump since the US President took office in January.
Netanyahu said they would discuss “the great opportunities our victories have brought and our need to complete the war objectives”.
The trip comes as several Western countries, including Britain, France, Canada, Australia and Belgium, recognised Palestinian statehood this week, bringing the total to 159 of the UN’s 193 member states.
Netanyahu said he would condemn leaders who recognised Palestinian statehood during his UN address.
Many ICC member countries have indicated they would arrest Netanyahu if he entered their territory, creating potential diplomatic and travel complications for the Israeli leader.
When Netanyahu flew to the United States in February, that trip was also lengthened over ICC warrant concerns.
He reportedly cancelled a trip to Azerbaijan in May to avoid flying over Turkey.