The White House said that Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also agreed to set up a three-way group to “enhance co-ordination, improve communication, resolve mutual grievances and strengthen collective efforts to prevent threats”.
Netanyahu had for weeks been defiant and derided Qatar, the home to the largest US air base in the region, for providing a base for Hamas.
The arrangement with Hamas was long done with the tacit agreement of Israel as it kept the militant group in a US-friendly country and not Iran.
But Netanyahu had said that calculations had changed since the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas. Israel has also struck Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen in recent months.
Trump, who has been wooed by Qatar – including with a gift of a luxury plane – had earlier said he was unhappy with Israel’s strike in Qatar.
The attack occurred just as Hamas leaders were discussing a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.
-Agence France-Presse