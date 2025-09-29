Netanyahu apologises to Qatar, promises no new strike, US says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Qatar's Prime Minister from the White House. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling Qatar’s Prime Minister from the White House on Monday, apologised for strikes against Hamas in the Gulf country and promised not to do so again, the United States said.

Netanyahu, who had until now been defiant since ordering the strikes on September 9 in Qatar, placed the call as he was meeting US President Donald Trump about a ceasefire in Gaza.

“As a first step, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his deep regret that Israel’s missile strike against Hamas targets in Qatar unintentionally killed a Qatari serviceman,” the White House said.

“He further expressed regret that, in targeting Hamas leadership during hostage negotiations, Israel violated Qatari sovereignty and affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future.”

Israel did not immediately give an account of the call, although Netanyahu was expected later to hold a news conference with Trump.