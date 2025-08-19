Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke’s move to cancel the visa of Simcha Rothman – a member of Israel’s right-wing Religious Zionist Party and chair of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee – was revealed this week.

He was scheduled to begin a solidarity tour with Australia’s Jewish community before his visa was cancelled at the 11th hour.

In recent weeks, Albanese has declared that Australians believe “enough is enough” in the Middle East and that people are “sick of it” amid claims Australia is rewarding Hamas by recognising Palestine.

The Prime Minister said that Australia’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state was about breaking the cycle of violence.

“What it does is send a message that the international community is saying enough is enough,” Albanese said.

“This is a conflict that has gone on now for 77 years.

“You can’t just keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different outcome.

“This is the best opportunity that there is out of a crisis to actually provide a long-term solution.”

Albanese said the international community was saying that a solution was needed that promotes security for the state of Israel but also recognises the political aspirations of the Palestinian people for their own state.

“That’s why countries like the United Kingdom, France, Canada and now Australia, but other countries, as well, will be joining in September at the United Nations to join the 147 countries that have already recognised Palestine,” he said.

“Gaza reduced to rubble. Tens of thousands of innocent lives being lost, innocent … kids being killed while trying to get basic essentials of food and water.

“We just can’t keep going the same way. The world is watching. People are sick of it. It’s horrific watching that.”

Albanese announced Australia will recognise Palestine, aiming to break the cycle of Middle East violence. Photo / Getty Images

But Liberal frontbencher Michaelia Cash has accused the Prime Minister of “rewarding terrorists” as a result of recognising the Palestinian state before Hamas has released the hostages.

“You don’t achieve peace by rewarding terrorists,” she told ABC radio.

Israel’s ambassador to Australia has previously unleashed on the decision to recognise the Palestinian state, warning “peace is built by ending terror, not rewarding it”.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s announcement last Monday, Amir Maimon said it was a huge mistake.

“By recognising a Palestinian state while Hamas continues to kill, kidnap and reject peace, Australia undermines Israel’s security, derails hostage negotiations and hands a victory to those who oppose coexistence,” he said.

“Rewarding those who use terror as a political tool sends the dangerous message that violence brings political gains.

“By recognising a Palestinian state now, Australia elevates the position of Hamas, a group it acknowledges as a terrorist organisation, while weakening the cause of those working to end violence and achieve genuine, lasting peace.”

Thousands of Australians marched across Sydney Harbour Bridge in solidarity with Gaza earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images

Albanese announced the move at a press conference in Canberra on Monday after a meeting of the federal cabinet.

In making the landmark announcement, Albanese said he had told Netanyahu directly that “the situation in Gaza has gone beyond the world’s worst fears”.

“Today I can confirm that at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, Australia will recognise the state of Palestine,” he said.

“Australia will recognise the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own predicated on the commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority.

“We will work with the international community to make this right a reality. Australia is making this statement today following our Cabinet meeting. As part of a co-ordinated global effort, building momentum for a two-state solution.”

Albanese said he had discussed the move with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France President Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon as well as Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The move was immediately welcomed by Labor MP Ed Husic who had called on Albanese to recognise Palestine.

“Good. We absolutely should. The sooner the better,” Husic said.