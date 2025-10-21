“But if you open your interest to 7900m there is a lot of potential. If you go to 6900m you have many more peaks waiting.”

This autumn Nepal has issued 1323 climbing permits.

While most climbers are part of large commercial expeditions on popular peaks, small, independent teams are dispersed across remote and lesser-known mountains.

Many of these expeditions, including French, Japanese, and Swiss teams, are tackling summits in true alpine style: minimal support, no supplementary oxygen, no fixed ropes and carrying all their own gear.

The concept is not new but it is rapidly gaining momentum.

‘Adventure is way bigger’

“It’s a huge challenge,” said French mountaineering star Benjamin Vedrines, 33, back from the first ascent of the 7468m Jannu East with another French climber Nicolas Jean.

“For me, it is very important. Alpine style is completely different in terms of skills, in terms of passion. The adventure is way bigger.”

Vedrines believes there are huge possibilities for alpine climbs on Nepali mountains outside the highest peaks.

“They’re just lower than 8000m,” he said. “Maybe society values them less, but they’re underrated. There’s so much left to explore.”

The shift comes as questions about sustainability, overcrowding and commercialisation reshape mountaineering.

Billi Bierling, who runs the Himalayan Database recording expedition data, said: “With more crowds on the 8000’ers it is actually a beautiful development.

“That young, technically able alpinists are looking at other, more interesting peaks.

“Hopefully it will also be safe because that’s the next thing.”

French mountaineers Benjamin Vedrines and Nicolas Jean make their way near the summit of Jannu East, the first ascent of the 7468m peak in eastern Nepal. Photo / Thibaut Marot, AFP

Endless possibilities

Many of Nepal’s mid-range peaks remain logistically out of reach – not because they are too difficult, but because they are too remote.

“In Nepal, what is challenging is access,” said Nepali climber and guide Vinayak Malla, whose team has been nominated for the prestigious Piolets d’Or award for the first ascent of the 6450m Patrasi Peak last year.

“It is expensive to travel and then you will have to trek to areas where hotels don’t exist much,” he added. “Rescue is difficult.”

On the plus side, smaller expeditions also mean climbers are spread across a wider area, bringing tourism income to valleys that have long remained outside mainstream trekking routes.

In August, Nepal waived climbing fees for 97 mountains to promote lesser-known peaks.

“We are seeing more interest in mountains below 8000m,” said Himal Gautam, chief of the mountaineering section at Nepal’s tourism department.

“Gradually, we’re promoting new regions, so that as interest increases, the infrastructure and manpower needed to support them can develop.”

Grobel says it is another part of “Nepal’s climbing story”.

“If you are interested in the climbing experience, you need to go to the other peaks,” he said.

“The possibilities are endless.”

-Agence France-Presse