Nepal protests: 17 killed as police clash with crowds over social media ban

By Anup Ojha
AFP·
4 mins to read

Seventeen protesters were killed and 400 injured in Kathmandu during clashes over a social media ban. Photo / Getty Images

At least 17 protesters were killed in Kathmandu when Nepal police dispersed young demonstrators demanding that the Government lift its social media ban and tackle corruption.

Several social media sites – including Facebook, YouTube and X – have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the Government blocked 26 unregistered

