Protesters gather on a security vehicle outside the Singha Durbar, the main administrative building of the Nepal government, in Kathmandu. Photo / Prabin Ranabhat, AFP
Demonstrators set the Nepali Parliament ablaze on Tuesday while the veteran Prime Minister quit, as a “Gen Z” protest movement sparked by a ban on social media overtook the Himalayan nation.
At least 19 people were killed during rallies a day earlier, one of the deadliest crackdowns in years whichfuelled public anger.
Protesters flooded the streets of the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday, some jubilant and celebrating, others setting fire to government buildings and brandishing automatic rifles.
The rapid descent into chaos shocked many, and Nepal’s military warned against “activities that could lead the country into unrest and instability” in the country of 30 million people.
Protests began on Monday with demands that the government lift a ban on social media and tackle corruption, with police trying to crush the rallies – including using live ammunition, according to Amnesty International.
His political career stretched nearly six decades, a period that saw a decade-long civil war, with Nepal abolishing its absolute monarchy in 2008 to become a republic.
First elected as Prime Minister in 2015, he was re-elected in 2018, reappointed briefly in 2021, and then took power in 2024 after his Communist Party forged a coalition Government with the centre-left Nepali Congress in the often-volatile Parliament.
What happens next is unclear.
“The protesters, leaders who are trusted by them and the army should come together to pave the way for a caretaker government,” constitutional lawyer Dipendra Jha told AFP.
Crisis Group analyst Ashish Pradhan echoed that, saying a “transitional arrangement will now need to be charted out swiftly and include figures who still retain credibility with Nepalis, especially the country’s youth”.
Balendra Shah, the 35-year-old engineer-turned-rapper who was elected as Kathmandu’s mayor in 2022, and who is seen as a popular figure in the transition ahead, used Facebook to call on people to “be restrained”.