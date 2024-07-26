A Saurya Airlines plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, killing 18 people. Photo / Getty Images

Relatives of the 18 dead in a plane crash in Nepal have yet to hear from the government or the airline on the possible cause of the disaster, they say, a day after the small jet went down during take-off at the airport in the capital.

The incident has cast a spotlight on the mountainous, landlocked nation’s poor record on air safety, with almost 360 people killed since 2000 in plane and helicopter crashes.

The 50-seater CRJ-200 aircraft that crashed in Kathmandu on Wednesday was operated by Saurya Airlines, and was ferrying 15 technicians, two crew and two of a technician’s family to the central city of Pokhara, where it was scheduled for regular maintenance.

Only the captain survived after it crashed in a field beside the runway and caught fire.

“Nobody has contacted us,” said Krishna Bahadur Magar, a relative of Nava Raj Ale, who was a ground handler at Saurya and died in the crash.