A neo-Nazi has fallen to his death while climbing Hitler's favourite mountain Untersberg. Photo / Getty Images

A German neo-Nazi has fallen to his death during a hiking accident on Adolf Hitler’s favourite mountain in Bavaria.

Andreas Münzhuber, 37, from Freising, died during a tour of the Untersberg mountain as part of a 30-person group on September 29.

The view of Untersberg, a 1972 metre peak, was so beloved by Hitler he decided to have his infamous Eagle’s Nest retreat constructed in the same area.

According to German news outlet T-Online, Münzhuber was a “senior board member” of the neo-Nazi group Der III Weg [The Third Way], which has a regional faction in Bavaria.

Third Way was founded in 2013 by former members of the neo-Nazi NPD movement and is believed to have about 600 members in Germany.