A woman found her sister with “her head caved in” hours after a neighbour heard an altercation and “a whack like a baseball bat hitting a skull”, the trial of a man charged with three cold-case murders has been told.
Mildura man Steven Leslie Hainsworth, 49, is on trial in the South Australian Supreme Court for the murders of Phyllis Harrison, 71, at Elizabeth South in 1998, Beverley Hanley, 64, at Elizabeth North in 2010 and Stephen Newton, 55, at Mt Gambier in 2011.
The court on Monday began hearing evidence about the death of Hanley, who was Hainsworth’s aunt.
It was told her body was found in her Elizabeth North home on October 6, 2011, along with a cricket bat covered in blood near her body and bloodied footprints throughout the house.
Leonard D’Agostino, 85, who lived adjacent to Hanley’s rear yard, said he was sitting at a table outside the rear of his home when he heard an altercation at the rear of his neighbour’s home about 10.30am.
He told court Hanley said, “‘I saw you jump my fence, what do you want?’”
“There was an argument, muffled. It got a bit nasty. It’s hard to describe. It was a whack, a thud or a hit, or something. Imagine a baseball bat being struck [on a] skull.”
Asked by Director of Public Prosecutions Martin Hinton KC if he heard any other voices, D’Agostino said: “I don’t think I heard him talk.”