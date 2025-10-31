Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Nearly 50 dead after Hurricane Melissa thrashes Caribbean and approaches Bermuda

Rigoberto Diaz with AFP bureaus in Kingston, Jamaica and Port-au-Prince, Haiti
AFP·
3 mins to read

The death toll from Hurricane Melissa has risen to nearly 50, with significant damage in the Caribbean. Photo / Clarens Siffroy, AFP

The death toll from Hurricane Melissa has risen to nearly 50, with significant damage in the Caribbean. Photo / Clarens Siffroy, AFP

The death toll from Hurricane Melissa rose on Thursday (US time) to nearly 50 people, officials said, after the ferocious storm devastated Caribbean islands and was bearing down on Bermuda.

Flooding was expected to subside in the Bahamas, although high water could persist in Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti and neighbouring Dominican

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save