Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed in 2010 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

At least 146 people have been in touch with British police alleging crimes by former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed since authorities opened a new probe last year, the Metropolitan Police confirmed today.

“The live investigation into those who could have facilitated or enabled Mohamed Al-Fayed’s offending continues,” the London police force said in a statement shared with AFP.

An investigation aired by the BBC last September detailed allegations that the late Egyptian businessman, who died in 2023 aged 94, had raped and sexually assaulted several young women employed at upscale London department store Harrods.

Scotland Yard is now reviewing how it handled previous investigations into Al-Fayed to identify any “missed opportunities” and has opened a new probe into sexual assault claims, including into those who enabled the alleged offences.

The police updated 146 victims who have come forwards to report alleged crimes in a briefing on Tuesday - the nature of which was not clarified.