“We continue to support all victims and we urge anyone with information, whether they were directly affected by Mohamed Al-Fayed’s actions or aware of others who may have been involved, or committed offences to come forward,” police said in a statement.
Last November, the Met said it had been approached by and had identified dozens of potential victims of sexual assault and other offences at the hands of the late billionaire following a public appeal.
Harrods, which Al-Fayed owned from 1985 to 2010, announced a compensation scheme in March for women who were employed at the store or connected to it and allege that they were abused by the former boss.
More than 100 alleged victims had applied for the redress scheme by July, the luxury store said.
-Agence France-Presse