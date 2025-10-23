Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Nato jets scrambled after Russian warplanes violate Lithuanian airspace

Joe Barnes
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Nato jets intercepted Russian planes after they briefly entered Lithuanian airspace. Photo / Getty Images

Nato jets intercepted Russian planes after they briefly entered Lithuanian airspace. Photo / Getty Images

Russian warplanes violated Lithuania’s airspace, its President has said.

Eurofighter Typhoon jets, operating under Nato’s Baltic air policing mission, were scrambled to intercept the aircraft as they flew from Kaliningrad.

The SU-30 fighter jet and Il-78 transporter plane strayed about half a mile inside Lithuania’s airspace for some 18 seconds

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save