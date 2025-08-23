Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

National Guard to carry weapons in DC as Trump targets crime crackdown

By W.G. Dunlop
AFP·
3 mins to read

Famine is declared in Gaza by the United Nations. The FBI are raiding thte home and office of a former national security advisor to Donald Trump.

National Guard troops will soon carry weapons in Washington, DC, where President Donald Trump ordered their deployment as part of a crackdown on crime, a US defence official has said.

Trump has said Washington was a “crime-infested rat hole” before he sent troops on to its streets last week and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save