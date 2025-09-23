Nasa aims to send astronauts to orbit the Moon by early 2026 with Artemis 2. Photo / Getty Images

Nasa says on track to send astronauts around the Moon in 2026

Nasa says it is on track to send astronauts to orbit the Moon in early 2026, as the United States races China to return to the lunar surface.

Multiple setbacks have delayed the manned mission, dubbed Artemis 2, which is now scheduled for April 2026 at the latest and could come as soon as February.

“We intend to keep that commitment,” said Lakiesha Hawkins, a top Nasa official.

Three US astronauts and one Canadian comprise the crew, which is expected to be the first to orbit the Moon in more than half a century.

But the mission will not land there – achieving that goal is the aim of Artemis 3.