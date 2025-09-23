Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Nasa says on track to send astronauts around the Moon in 2026

AFP
2 mins to read

Nasa aims to send astronauts to orbit the Moon by early 2026 with Artemis 2. Photo / Getty Images

Nasa aims to send astronauts to orbit the Moon by early 2026 with Artemis 2. Photo / Getty Images

Nasa says it is on track to send astronauts to orbit the Moon in early 2026, as the United States races China to return to the lunar surface.

Multiple setbacks have delayed the manned mission, dubbed Artemis 2, which is now scheduled for April 2026 at the latest and could

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save