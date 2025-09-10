Advertisement
Nasa rover finds Mars rocks with strongest signs yet of ancient life

By Maggy Donaldson
AFP·
3 mins to read

Nasa’s Perseverance rover found speckled rocks on Mars, suggesting potential ancient microbial life. Photo / Nasa, AFP

Colourful, speckled rocks found on the surface of Mars have offered among the most encouraging evidence yet of ancient life on our neighbouring planet, scientists at Nasa have announced.

The Perseverance Mars rover collected the “Sapphire Canyon” rock samples in July 2024 from what’s thought to be an ancient lakebed,

