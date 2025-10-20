Nasa plans to open SpaceX's lunar contract to competition due to delays with Starship. Photo / Getty Images

Nasa wants companies to compete with SpaceX over a contract it holds to put astronauts on the moon, a fresh sign of blowback over delays with Elon Musk’s Starship spacecraft.

“I’m in the process of opening that contract up,” acting Nasa administrator Sean Duffy said this week. “We’re going to have a space race in regard to American companies competing to see who can actually get us back to the moon first.”

Introducing other space companies this late in the agency’s signature human space exploration programme signals mounting concerns inside President Donald Trump’s administration over the US falling behind China in the drive to return astronauts to the moon for the first time in more than half a century.

“I love SpaceX. It’s an amazing company,” Duffy told CNBC. “The problem is they’re behind. They’ve pushed their timelines out, and we’re in a race against China.”

Nasa has awarded SpaceX contracts worth roughly $4 billion to turn the company’s Starship vehicle into a lunar lander that can carry the agency’s astronauts to the moon as early as 2027.