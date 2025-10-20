Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Nasa losing patience with SpaceX over delays to Starship programme

Allyson Versprille and Loren Grush
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Nasa plans to open SpaceX's lunar contract to competition due to delays with Starship. Photo / Getty Images

Nasa plans to open SpaceX's lunar contract to competition due to delays with Starship. Photo / Getty Images

Nasa wants companies to compete with SpaceX over a contract it holds to put astronauts on the moon, a fresh sign of blowback over delays with Elon Musk’s Starship spacecraft.

“I’m in the process of opening that contract up,” acting Nasa administrator Sean Duffy said this week. “We’re going to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save