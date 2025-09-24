Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Nasa launches missions to study how the sun protects, and disrupts, the Earth

Kasha Patel
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Three new spacecraft were successfully launched from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on missions to better understand the sun and its effects on Earth. Photo / 123RF

Three new spacecraft were successfully launched from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on missions to better understand the sun and its effects on Earth. Photo / 123RF

Three new spacecraft successfully launched from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida today, inaugurating missions to better understand the sun and its effects on Earth.

One satellite is the first to be dedicated to 24/7 monitoring of the sun for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It will be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save