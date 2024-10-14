Nasa launched a spacecraft from Florida on a mission to examine whether Jupiter’s moon Europa has conditions suitable to support life, with a focus on the large subsurface ocean believed to be lurking beneath its thick outer shell of ice.
The US space agency’s Europa Clipper spacecraft blasted off from Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket under sunny skies. The robotic solar-powered probe is due to enter orbit around Jupiter in 2030 after journeying about 2.9 billion km in five and a half years. The launch had been planned for last week, but was put off because of Hurricane Milton.
It is the largest spacecraft Nasa has built for a planetary mission, about 30.5m long and 17.6m wide with its antennas and solar arrays fully deployed – bigger than a basketball court – and weighing about 6000kg.
Even though Europa, the fourth-largest of Jupiter’s 95 officially recognised moons, is only a quarter of Earth’s diameter, its vast global ocean of salty liquid water may contain twice the water in Earth’s oceans. Earth’s oceans are thought to have been the birthplace for life on our planet.
Europa, whose diameter of roughly 3100km is about 90% that of our moon, has been viewed as a potential habitat for life beyond Earth in our solar system. Its icy shell is believed to be 15-25km thick, sitting atop an ocean 60-150km deep.