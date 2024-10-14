Nasa associate administrator Jim Free told a pre-launch briefing on Sunday that Europa boasted one of the most promising environments for potential habitability in our solar system beyond Earth, though he noted this mission would not be a search for any living organisms.

“What we discover on Europa will have profound implications for the study of astrobiology and how we view our place in the universe,” Free said.

“Scientists believe Europa has suitable conditions below its icy surface to support life. Its conditions are water, energy, chemistry and stability,” said Sandra Connelly, deputy associate administrator of Nasa’s science mission directorate.

Among the mission objectives are measuring the internal ocean and the layer of ice above it, mapping the moon’s surface composition, and hunting for plumes of water vapour that may be venting from Europa’s icy crust. The plan is for Europa Clipper starting in 2031 to conduct 49 close fly-bys of Europa over a span of three years, coming as close as 25km to the moon’s surface.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Europa Clipper spacecraft aboard launches from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral. Photo / AFP

Europa Clipper will be operating in an intense radiation environment around Jupiter, our solar system’s biggest planet.

Jupiter is enveloped by a magnetic field about 20,000 times stronger than Earth’s. This magnetic field spins, capturing and accelerating charged particles and creating radiation that could harm spacecraft. Nasa fashioned a vault made of titanium and aluminium inside the Europa Clipper to protect its sensitive electronics from this radiation.

“One of the Europa Clipper mission’s main challenges is delivering a spacecraft hardy enough to withstand the pummelling of radiation from Jupiter, but also sensitive enough to gather the measurements needed to investigate Europa’s environment,” Connelly said.

Nasa said Europa Clipper was loaded with more than 2750kg of propellant to get it to Jupiter. For the launch, the spacecraft was placed inside the protective nose cone atop the rocket.

The spacecraft will not take a straight path to Jupiter. Instead, it will fly by Mars, then back past Earth, using the gravity of each planet to increase its momentum like a slingshot. Its expansive solar arrays, which were folded up for the launch, will gather sunlight for powering the spacecraft’s nine scientific instruments and its electronics and other subsystems.