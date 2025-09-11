“He was my god. I felt safe following him through life,” she said. “He was one of the most powerful men in the most powerful country on earth, and there was no way he would lead me astray or ask me to do anything illegal - or so I thought.”

Lawyers for Menendez said in court filings that her sentence should be one year.

The attorneys argued that she needed ongoing treatment for breast cancer that would not be accommodated adequately by the Bureau of Prisons. They also said the court should consider that she endured trauma throughout her life, beginning with her early years in a conflict zone in Lebanon and continuing with abusive personal relationships.

Her husband, who is serving his sentence in a low-security prison in Pennsylvania, submitted his own letter for the judge to review. In that submission, Bob Menendez attempted to walk back his lawyers’ comments at his trial that suggested his wife orchestrated the crimes.

“Your Honour, you gave me a tough sentence that surely serves the deterrent value you said was needed,” Bob Menendez wrote. “To imprison Nadine, would not recognise the trauma she has suffered, how it has affected her and her judgment, and I would respectfully say would not have any greater deterrent effect.”

Manhattan prosecutors in a recent court filing highlighted the gravity of Nadine Menendez’s illegal conduct.

“The defendant did not commit bribery reluctantly, fleetingly, or on a small scale,” the Manhattan US attorney’s office wrote in an August 21 sentencing memo. “She did so eagerly, for years, and in a scheme implicating foreign relations, national security, and the integrity of state and federal law enforcement.”

Prosecutors argued that Nadine Menendez sold access to her husband, the former Democratic senator from New Jersey, for people seeking favours and influence. The couple tried to conceal their efforts because they knew their actions were criminal, prosecutors have argued. The Government’s proposed punishment was less than it would have been if not for the defendant’s cancer diagnosis and other mitigating factors, their memo said.

At trial this year, jurors heard evidence that Nadine Menendez got paid by businessman Wael Hana for a no-show job. Hana’s payoffs to the couple helped him obtain an exclusive Halal beef-exporting agreement with the Egyptian Government.

The pair also took bribes from Fred Daibes, a developer, who got assistance with a real estate project, and Jose Uribe, who pleaded guilty to gifting them a Mercedes-Benz, according to trial evidence. Uribe testified against Bob and Nadine Menendez at their trials.

Hana and Daibes, who stood trial for conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services, wire fraud and other charges, were sentenced to eight years and seven years in prison, respectively.

For some of the time that the crimes were committed, Bob Menendez was the chair of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He lost that position when he was indicted but resisted calls to resign from his seat until he was convicted.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.