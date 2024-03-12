Nervous passengers depart Auckland after Latam flight incident, Police investigate discovery of a body floating in Gulf Harbour and why card spending has tanked in recent months in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / RNZ

Adult film star Sophia Leone’s agency has made a dramatic claim about her mystery death, as fans mourn her ‘pure, beautiful soul’ and a poignant message sent by the 26-year-old resurfaces.

Miami-born adult film actress Sophia Leone was found dead on March 1 in her apartment in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Her Los Angeles-based agency, 101 Modelling, has said her death was being investigated as a “home invasion homicide”.

The agency initially posted on X: “Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone. A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you.”

But after they were flooded by questions over Leone’s death, they wrote: “It is being investigated as a home invasion homicide.”

101 Modelling also fielded questions about the star’s explicit OnlyFans account, which continued posting after her death, and clarified that those posts were scheduled.

Sophie Leone's death is being treated as suspicious. Photo / Sophia Leone

Fans shared their grief on Leone’s own page, with one writing: “Oh my god I cannot believe she is gone! Her soul was just too pure and beautiful. I cannot find proper words right now.”

Her stepdad Mike Romero launched a GoFundMe and wrote: “The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock.

“Sophia was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and Friend. She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed travelling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.”

Despite the agency’s claims, local news outlet KOB4 reports Albuquerque police were only treating her death as “suspicious”.

Police say their preliminary investigation did not reveal any physical trauma, and the Office of the Medical Investigator is still waiting for a toxicology report to determine a cause of death.

Leone’s tragic death comes after the popular adult film star shared a heartbreaking message with fans.

“Go outside and just appreciate life a little extra today”, she wrote beside a photo showing her apparently on a nature walk, flashing the peace sign while she posed wearing white sunglasses with a white handbag slung over her shoulder.

Photo / Sophia Leone

News of Leone’s death comes after fellow porn star Emily Willis was reported to be “fighting for her life” after she was found unresponsive at a drug rehab centre.

The 25-year-old had been at the celebrity centre for eight days when she suffered a cardiac arrest last month, according to her stepfather, Michael Willis.

It has since been reported that Willis is in a “vegetative coma”.