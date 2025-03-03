Photo / 123rf

More than 60 Kenyans rescued from Myanmar’s notorious cyberscam compounds are trapped at the border with Thailand in “dire” conditions, according to the East African nation.

Cyberscam operations, which have thrived in Myanmar’s lawless borderlands for several years, lure foreign workers with the promise of high-paid jobs.

But when the workers arrive the scammers hold them hostage, forcing them to commit fraud online.

Under pressure from key ally China, Myanmar has cracked down on some of the compounds, freeing around 7000 workers from at least two dozen countries.

The 64 Kenyans are among those freed but “they are yet to cross the border to Thailand for onward repatriation to their home countries”, Kenya’s State Department for Diaspora Affairs said in a statement posted on Monday on X.