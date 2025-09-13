It blamed the junta for the strike, but AFP’s calls to the junta spokesman for comment about the incident have not been answered.
Local media outlet Myanmar Now reported a junta warplane dropped two 226kg bombs on a high school as students slept.
In a statement, Unicef condemned the “brutal attack”, which it said “adds to a pattern of increasingly devastating violence in Rakhine State, with children and families paying the ultimate price”.
AFP was unable to reach people on the ground around Kyauktaw where internet and phone services are patchy.
The military is struggling to fight opposition to its rule on multiple fronts around Myanmar and it has been regularly accused of using air and artillery strikes to hit civilian communities.
– Agence France-Presse