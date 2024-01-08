Voyager 2023 media awards
My sister was murdered 30 years ago. True crime repackages our pain as entertainment

New York Times
By Annie Nichol
7 mins to read
A picture of Polly Klaas is displayed at the Polly Klaas Foundation. Klaas was 12 when she was abducted from her home in the United States and murdered. Photo / AP

OPINION

I grew up watching the brief beauty of my sister’s life weaponised to usher in an era of mass incarceration and true crime obsession.

In the 1990s you would have been hard-pressed to

