Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

‘My God, what is this?’ Fishermen pulled in an orange shark off Costa Rica

By Emiliano Rodríguez Mega
New York Times·
3 mins to read

Fishermen in Costa Rica caught a rare orange nurse shark, believed to be the first recorded case. Photo / Garvin Watson, Juan Pablo Solano and Parismina Domus Dei, The New York Times

Fishermen in Costa Rica caught a rare orange nurse shark, believed to be the first recorded case. Photo / Garvin Watson, Juan Pablo Solano and Parismina Domus Dei, The New York Times

Whatever it was, the creature was feisty.

The fishermen had spent the last half-hour trying to pull it towards the surface.

Hooked under the water, it could be a red snapper or an amberjack, they thought – powerful, large game fish known for their strong fighting ability.

What

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save