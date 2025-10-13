A Boring Company facility in Bastrop, Texas. Photo / Jordan Vonderhaar, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Commuters in Dubai will be able to ride in Elon Musk’s underground transit system as soon as next year, according to an Emirati official.

Musk announced plans for a Dubai Loop in February, in partnership with the United Arab Emirates Government, as the latest project for his tunnelling venture the Boring Company.

The company said the initial phase would cover 17km of tunnels and carry 20,000 passengers an hour.

“The first loop is going to be operational, we’re hoping, by the second quarter of 2026,” Omar Al Olama, the UAE Minister for Artificial Intelligence, said in an interview.

The infrastructure project is part of Dubai’s efforts to reduce congestion from its growing population, often with futuristic solutions. It has also unveiled pilots of air taxi services from California’s Joby Aviation Inc. and Chinese competitors.