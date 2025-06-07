Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Musk vs Trump: Billionaire feud splits former allies’ supporters

By Clara Ence Morse & Naomi Nix
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

The "break-up" of the relationship of Donald Trump and Elon Musk has electrified social media. Photo / Getty Images

The "break-up" of the relationship of Donald Trump and Elon Musk has electrified social media. Photo / Getty Images

The breakup of a once-powerful ally-ship between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has forced even the pair’s most ardent supporters to pick sides.

Conservatives watched this week with a mixture of bemusement and horror as the men publicly fought on social media, sharing explosive allegations, threats and more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World