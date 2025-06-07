The "break-up" of the relationship of Donald Trump and Elon Musk has electrified social media. Photo / Getty Images

The breakup of a once-powerful ally-ship between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has forced even the pair’s most ardent supporters to pick sides.

Conservatives watched this week with a mixture of bemusement and horror as the men publicly fought on social media, sharing explosive allegations, threats and more than one ridiculing meme.

Trump accused the Tesla owner of losing his mind, while threatening to end government subsidies and federal contracts for his companies. Musk, meanwhile, alleged without evidence that Trump was “in the Epstein files” and amplified a call for his impeachment. The leaders also sparred over a substantive policy dispute: a White House-backed spending bill that aims to lower taxes but will increase the national deficit.

As the saga intensified, conservative social media users began to choose teams. The Washington Post analysed thousands of posts from hundreds of prominent right-wing and conservative politicians, media figures and influencers since Thursday morning when Musk began openly criticising Trump, identifying many who supported Trump, while a smaller number sympathised with Musk.

If pop culture is any guide - like the Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate in the Twilight Saga franchise - the divisions following the split of one of the Republican party’s most exalted bromances will be raging on the internet for a good while longer.