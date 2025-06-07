The "break-up" of the relationship of Donald Trump and Elon Musk has electrified social media. Photo / Getty Images
The breakup of a once-powerful ally-ship between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has forced even the pair’s most ardent supporters to pick sides.
Conservatives watched this week with a mixture of bemusement and horror as the men publicly fought on social media, sharing explosive allegations, threats and morethan one ridiculing meme.
Trump accused the Tesla owner of losing his mind, while threatening to end government subsidies and federal contracts for his companies. Musk, meanwhile, alleged without evidence that Trump was “in the Epstein files” and amplified a call for his impeachment. The leaders also sparred over a substantive policy dispute: a White House-backed spending bill that aims to lower taxes but will increase the national deficit.
As the saga intensified, conservative social media users began to choose teams. The Washington Post analysed thousands of posts from hundreds of prominent right-wing and conservative politicians, media figures and influencers since Thursday morning when Musk began openly criticising Trump, identifying many who supported Trump, while a smaller number sympathised with Musk.
If pop culture is any guide - like the Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate in the Twilight Saga franchise - the divisions following the split of one of the Republican party’s most exalted bromances will be raging on the internet for a good while longer.
As Musk continued to sling shots against the president, Trump’s supporters fought back. The Post identified more than 80 high-profile right-wing accounts that supported the president, including more than a dozen members of Congress, a number of pro-Maga influencers and media figures such as Stephen K. Bannon, who declared that Maga was done with Musk and questioned Musk’s immigration status. Mainstream Republican accounts, like the Republican National Committee, continued posting in support of the One Big Beautiful Bill. Other users such as far-right activist Laura Loomer accused Musk of betraying the country’s president.
#TeamMusk
While fewer big-name conservatives took Musk’s side, the Post identified dozens of prominent accounts that sympathised with the Tesla founder, including some that criticised Trump. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones amplified the X owner’s claim that Trump was included in disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s unreleased criminal files, calling on the president to respond. A slew of pro-Musk influencers, some of whom Musk has interacted with hundreds of times, amplified Musk’s critiques of Trump, with some adding in their own negative assessments of the spending bill.
#TeamDrama
Another faction online is just here for the drama. They may not be #TeamTrump or #TeamMusk, but they know entertainment when they see it. In hundreds of posts, prominent right-wing and conservative accounts have simply enjoyed watching the debate unfold in real time. Some internet users praised the two leaders on how they demonstrated masculinity by waging this battle in the first place.
Just like the Twilight Saga’s Bella, many people claim to be Team Switzerland - they don’t want to pick a side, they just want the boys to get along. Many pro-Trump accounts have discussed their discomfort with the feud, likening it to a breakup or divorce. Dozens called for a reunion online, including prominent elected officials. On his podcast, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas described feeling like “the kids of a bitter divorce”, longing “for Elon and President Trump to kiss and make up”.