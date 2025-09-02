Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Musician and activist Bob Geldof considers running for president of Ireland

By James Crisp
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Sir Bob Geldof says: ‘I do want something new, stimulating and useful to do’. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Bob Geldof says: ‘I do want something new, stimulating and useful to do’. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Bob Geldof is considering becoming the latest high-profile figure to join the race to become the next President of Ireland.

The Boomtown Rats frontman said it would be an “enormous privilege” to serve as the Irish head of state before an election that must be held before November 11

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save