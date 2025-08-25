Erin Patterson is accused of poisoning her estranged husband Simon Patterson’s parents. Photo / NewsWire
Mushroom cook Erin Patterson will face members of her husband’s family for the first time after a jury found she murdered three people with a poisoned beef Wellington.
Patterson, 50, was found guilty of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder last month relating to a fatallunch she hosted in the Victorian country town of Leongatha more than two years ago.
She was seen arriving at the Victorian Supreme Court shortly after 9am on Monday for the first day of a two-day plea hearing, before her sentencing later this year.
Patterson was led by custody officers from a prison van into the courthouse after the half-hour drive from the maximum-security Dame Phyllis Frost Centre in Ravenhall.
More than a dozen members of her victims’ families have also arrived to the CBD courthouse, before being whisked away to a private meeting space with police.