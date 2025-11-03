Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mushroom cook killer Erin Patterson launches appeal of murder convictions

Duncan Evans
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Mushroom cook killer Erin Patterson has formally appealed her murder convictions. Image / NewsWire, Paul Tyquin

Mushroom cook killer Erin Patterson has formally appealed her murder convictions. Image / NewsWire, Paul Tyquin

Mushroom cook killer Erin Patterson has formally appealed her murder convictions.

Patterson’s legal team filed the appeal on Monday, the Herald Sun reports, with the reasoning underpinning the legal action expected to become public over the coming days.

The appeal follows her conviction in July for the shocking murders of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save