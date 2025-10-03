German authorities have launched a search to identify the origin of the drones.
Police helicopters were deployed but “no information is available on the type and number of drones”, the spokesperson said.
The incident comes ahead of the final weekend of Germany’s Oktoberfest, which draws hundreds of thousands of people every day to Munich.
Germany is on high alert over the threat of drones after sightings in other European countries caused airports to shut down including in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Warsaw.
Poland and Denmark have suggested that Russia is to blame for the disruptions.
The 27 EU member states met in Copenhagen today to discuss bolstering the bloc’s defences with the establishment of a “drone wall”.
German authorities have warned of a growing drone threat, saying a swarm of drones had flown over the country last week, including over military and industrial sites.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said Germany needed to “find new responses to this hybrid threat” - including potentially shooting down the drones.
