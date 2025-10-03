A Lufthansa flight takes off from Munich International Airport. Photo / David Syphers on Unsplash

Munich Airport halts flights after drone sightings - the latest such incidents in Europe

A Lufthansa flight takes off from Munich International Airport. Photo / David Syphers on Unsplash

Germany’s Munich Airport halted flights after several drone sightings, a police spokesperson told AFP, the latest in a string of similar aviation disruptions across Europe.

The airport said in a statement that 17 flights departing Munich were cancelled today, affecting nearly 3000 passengers, and 15 flights due to land were diverted to other cities, including Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt.

Affected passengers in Munich were offered camp beds, blankets, drinks and snacks, the statement added.

It did not specify when flights will resume.

Several people spotted drones around the airport, and again an hour later, leading to the closure of both runways for an hour, the police spokesperson told AFP.