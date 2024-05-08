Savannah Kriger made her son Kaiden say ‘goodbye to Daddy’ before she killed him in a murder-suicide.

Warning: Distressing content

A US mum told her three-year-old son to “say goodbye to Daddy” while recording a video just moments before she killed him in a horrific murder-suicide.

Savannah Kriger and her son Kaiden were found dead at a park in Texas on March 19, just a day before she was due in court for a custody hearing over Kaiden.

Police indicated the disturbing string of events started on March 18 when the 32-year-old mother left for work but took a detour to her ex-husband’s home while he was out.

While at her ex-husband’s she damaged his furniture and personal items. She returned home and allegedly damaged old wedding photos and had her wedding dress laid out on the bed.

According to authorities, she then picked Kaiden up from daycare before inundating his father with a number of disturbing messages.

“You don’t have anything to go home to now. You really don’t,” Kriger said on one FaceTime call.

“You won’t have anything at all at the end of the day.”

Then she left one last final harrowing text to Kaiden’s father, writing: “Say goodbye to your son.”

A 21-second video on her phone was taken showing Kriger and Kaiden sitting in the ditch in the park. It would be the location their bodies were found.

During the clip, police said Kriger told her son to “say goodbye to Daddy” before saying sorry that his father wasn’t there to see him.

The Sheriff’s office said the mother’s intentions were “pretty clear” despite their deaths not being captured on video.

Police discovered their bodies in a park after an Amber Alert was issued.

An amber alert was issued and their bodies found 19 hours later.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has since labelled the two deaths a murder-suicide.

Kriger had filed for a divorce and a temporary restraining order against her ex on March 7, local media reported.

The 32-year-old was due in court for the hearing the day their bodies were found.











