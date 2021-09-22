Mum faked terminal cancer to steal $31,000 from kind strangers

Megan Scotcher, 28, was said to have become "trapped" in her web of lies after her ex-partner set up a GoFundMe page. Photo / GoFundMe

A mum who pretended to have terminal cancer to trick kind strangers into giving her thousands of dollars has avoided jail.

Between June and December 2020, UK mum Megan Scotcher took more than $31,000 (£16,000) in donations from well-wishers.

Her ex-partner, who didn't know she was lying, set up a GoFundMe page for her in the hope of helping her through a traumatic time.

One person even took part in a 1000km cycle race to raise funds for the 28-year-old and her two sons.

Her story was made believable after previously beating cancer three times through chemotherapy and surgery.

Scotcher's story even made it to the Derby Telegraph and The Sun at the time.

But in July last year she wrongly claimed a hospital check had revealed that the cancer had returned and had been told by doctors that because of previous treatments, her organs had been too badly damaged for another round of chemotherapy.

"In October of last year, the defendant told her mother she had a mass on her brain and would only live until January," her lawyer told the court.

Shocked relatives and friends began to raise money so Scotcher could have a good quality of life in her final months with her sons Cole and Archie aged 8 and 2.

Scotcher said at the time: "I'm absolutely devastated - more so for my children. With the youngest it's quite difficult because he wouldn't really understand.

"And with my eldest, he knows that I'm poorly but at the minute he doesn't know the full extent."

Nottingham Crown Court heard how the defendant suffered from mental health issues for a number of years and had intended to take her own life.

Lying about cancer was said to be a way of preparing her family for her death, but judge Steven Coupland said this "snowballed" out of control.

By the time her ex had set up a GoFundMe, she felt "trapped" in her web of lies, the court heard.

Scotcher avoided prison time after she was handed a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for a year.

Judge Coupland said: "You told a terrible lie to your family and friends.

"What you did was serious and caused a great deal of upset to family, friends and people who generously contributed and who feel taken advantage of.

As part of the suspended sentence Scotcher was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

"The probation service assesses you as somebody who presents a low risk of reoffending and I agree with that."

Because she has no money or assets, she was also ordered to pay back just $2 of her ill-gotten gains.