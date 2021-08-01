Mum charged after throwing baby shower for pregnant 12yo daughter, her alleged 24yo rapist 'boyfriend'

A mother threw a baby shower for her pregnant daughter, 12, and a 24-year-old man who has since been charged with her rape. Photo / Fox23

WARNING - Some elements of the story might be distressing

A mum in the US has been charged with enabling child sex abuse after throwing a baby shower for her pregnant 12-year-old daughter and her 24-year-old "boyfriend".

Desiree Castaneda has been accused of encouraging and allowing her pre-teen daughter to have a relationship with Juan Miranda-Jara, a man twice her age.

Miranda-Jara, who has been charged with rape, was stunned when Oklahoma police showed up to arrest him at the hospital where his victim was giving birth on July 14.

"They walked in just like any other couple would, excited to deliver their newborn child," officer Danny Bean told local news outlet Fox23.

Officer Bean explained the 12-year-old victim and Miranda-Jara showed up to hospital when she was mid-labour, with the 24-year-old proudly telling police he was the father.

"We don't get this kind of call every day," Bean said. "It certainly was a surprise for everyone involved."

The Tulsa Police Department has shared some of the eye-opening details of their investigation that helped lead to the mother's arrest.

After arresting the 24-year-old "boyfriend" for rape, officers then began to question where the victim's parents were.

"The investigation revealed that the victim's mother and family members were aware of the relationship between the victim and Miranda-Jara.

"The investigation revealed that the victim's mother and family members were aware of the relationship between the victim and Miranda-Jara.

"The family permitted the relationship, and there are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect."

"We don't believe this is incest at this time," officer Bean said, but added police are still investigating their relationship and how the girl was able to carry a child through full-term pregnancy without anyone reporting it to the police.

Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and neglect, while Miranda-Jara was charged with rape.

The 12-year-old victim's father is currently in jail on a 12-year sentence for an unrelated first-degree rape.

The current case has left locals furious with many describing the alleged abuse as "disgusting", "gross" and neglectful behaviour from the victim's mum.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.